Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:26AM CDT until August 10 at 3:24PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Trempealeau River at Arcadia.

* From this evening to Tuesday afternoon.

* At 4:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 4.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this

evening to a crest of 8.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It

will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.

* Impact…At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. A few streets are

affected by high water, and pumping operations begin.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.6

feet on 07/20/2017.