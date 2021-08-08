Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:26AM CDT until August 10 at 3:24PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:26AM CDT until August 10 at 3:24PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Trempealeau River at Arcadia.
* From this evening to Tuesday afternoon.
* At 4:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 4.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage this
evening to a crest of 8.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It
will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.
* Impact…At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. A few streets are
affected by high water, and pumping operations begin.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.6
feet on 07/20/2017.