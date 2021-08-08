Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:11PM CDT until August 10 at 1:56PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:11PM CDT until August 10 at 1:56PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until early Tuesday afternoon.
* At 3:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 47.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.