Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:11PM CDT until August 10 at 1:56PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until early Tuesday afternoon.

* At 3:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 47.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow evening.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.