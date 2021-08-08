Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:15AM CDT until August 10 at 1:56PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:15AM CDT until August 10 at 1:56PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until early Tuesday afternoon.
* At 8:00 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 47.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 8:00 AM CDT Sunday was 47.5 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.1 feet
just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday evening.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 51.4
feet on 05/18/2017.