Flash Flood Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until MON 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Eau Claire County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* A portion of west central Wisconsin, including the following
counties, Chippewa and Eau Claire.
* Through late tonight.
* After 5 to 6 inches of rain were observed between Eau Claire and
Chippewa Falls on Saturday, the Eau Claire metro area will remain
sensitive to seeing flooding issues if any additional heavy rain
is seen today. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch was extended into
tonight for the Eau Claire area.
* Flash Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying
areas is |possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&