Babbette’s Seeds of Hope reopens

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Despite the rainy weather, Babbette's Seeds of Hope is in bloom, and ready for visitors to enjoy the sunflower field.

Babbette's Seeds of Hope was started by the family of Babbette Jaquish, who passed away in 2014 after a long battle with cancer. Her family started Seeds of Hope as a way of keeping her memory, and love of sunflowers, alive.



But this year, the garden is dedicated not only to Jaquish, but to the memory of Tracey Curtis, who passed away after her battle with cancer this past year, and whose memorial funds were donated to the Seeds of Hope endowment fund, which raises money for cancer research.



Another change beginning in 2021: Seeds of Hope partnered with the Eau Claire Community Foundation, which is now running the fundraising for the non-profit.



The sunflower field is located at S5875 Fuller Road in Eau Claire, and will be open for the next three weeks. The field is open from dawn to dusk.



You can learn more about Babbette's Seeds of Hope and how to donate by clicking here.