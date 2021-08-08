Altoona preps for ‘first’ football season against Coulee Conference

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Altoona football is entering its second year in a new conference, but they're treating it like the first.

The Railroaders joined the Coulee Conference in 2020, but doe to COVID-19 concerns, they only played one conference opponent in last year's shortened season when they traveled to Viroqua last October. Many schedule conflicts and cancellations forced the Rails to play teams far and wide like Highland and Osceola.

This year, the Rails will face every Coulee Conference opponent, and while new opponents can pose a threat, the team is up for the challenge.

"I think we have a good shot to do very good in our conference this year," said Ben Kuenkel, Altoona junior quarterback.

"We just want to play football," said Chad Hanson, Altoona football head coach. "We're excited to go into the Coulee Conference even though we've got drives that will take us down south of La Crosse, we're just excited to play. So if we go play down at Viroqua or Westby, we just want to play football, and we're excited to start a new chapter."

Altoona hosts former Cloverbelt rival Fall Creek in their home opener next Friday.