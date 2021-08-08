Skip to Content

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

1:14 am National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday. Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after the vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. Two men and a woman were in the car. Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life. Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content