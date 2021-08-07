Yordan Alvarez hits 50th homer, Astros shut out Twins 4-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit the 50th home run of his career, rookie Luis Garcia pitched six scoreless innings and three relievers completed the four-hitter to help the Houston Astros to a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. The victory snaps a three-game skid for the Astros, who entered the game having dropped five of six. Alvarez, who was playing in his 184th career game, reached 50 home runs faster than any player in franchise history, passing Lance Berkman, who did it in his 231st game in 2001.