Woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by family

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Mary Lencz grew up in Polley, Wisconsin, and now a century later, she's living in Chippewa Falls; where, on Saturday, she celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by those she loves most.

"We haven't been together for a long time," Lencz said.

Lencz has seen a lot in the past 100 years: living through the Great Depression and then being a welder during World War II. After the war, Lencz was a homemaker in Gilman Wisconsin, where she was married to her husband Frank for 77 years. Together, the couple had four children, 17 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, making for a big birthday party this weekend.

With 100 years of life under her belt, Lencz has plenty of wisdom for younger generations, including some simple advice:

"Don't worry because it doesn't help," she said.

Longevity runs in the family, with her sister Rose Bujak being age 102. She also had some tips for those walking through life.

"Just live life the way it is," Bujak said. "Work hard and be happy."

As Lencz celebrates her centennial year, she's reminding others to cherish the life they have.

"Stay beautiful," she said.