Stormy start to the weekend with more storms to come

Storms will continue to form in Western Wisconsin through late Sunday. Some of the storms that develop can become strong or even severe.

Saturday was warm, but did not get hot from rainfall and increased cloud coverage. Dewpoint temperatures hit the upper 60s making it feel a bit humid, but not too bad because of the lower temperatures.

We will be receiving a few breaks between storms Saturday and Sunday with some storms becoming strong or severe. The threats that are possible on Sunday are high straight line wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes, but all have a low risk of happening.

The chances of thunderstorms will continue for most of Sunday and into Monday. There will be a few showers early Monday morning, but will then clear to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Humidity will remain high for most of the week ahead. Monday and Tuesday will have the worst humidity making it feel very uncomfortable outside.

You can expect a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday. Humidity will take a small drop on Wednesday after a few AM showers. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky.

The sky will begin to clear to a mostly sunny sky on Thursday with highs once again in the upper 80s. Storm chances will continue to be minimal into next weekend with partly cloudy skies.