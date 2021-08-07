Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 7:40AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Trempealeau, or 13 miles northwest of La Crescent, moving east at 45

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Dakota, Brice Prairie,

French Island, Camp Decorah, and Stevenstown.

This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 5 and

13.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.