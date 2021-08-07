Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 7:40AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 7:40AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Trempealeau, or 13 miles northwest of La Crescent, moving east at 45
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Dakota, Brice Prairie,
French Island, Camp Decorah, and Stevenstown.
This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 5 and
13.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.