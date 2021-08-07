Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 7:21AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
At 721 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Winona, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Winona, Goodview, Trempealeau, Fountain City, Stockton, and
Minnesota City.
This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 254 and
255, and between mile markers 263 and 266.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.