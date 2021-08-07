Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 6:26AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 625 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Buffalo, or near Alma, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alma, Buffalo, Buffalo City, Waumandee, Cochrane, West Newton,

Montana, and Minneiska.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.