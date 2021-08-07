Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 1:48PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 147 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Trempealeau, or near Winona, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

La Crosse, Winona, Onalaska, Holmen, Trempealeau, Galesville, Dakota,

French Island, La Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, Medary, New

Hartford, and Dresbach.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 254 and 276.

Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 5.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.