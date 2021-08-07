Officials: Single-engine plane crashes into Minnesota home

VICTORIA, Minn. (AP) — Officials say a single-engine plane crashed into a Minnesota home Saturday evening. KARE-TV reports that the Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was en route from Alexandria Municipal Airport to Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport when it crashed before 6 p.m. The FAA noted that it is in the early stage of its investigation but was not aware of any injuries on the ground from the crash. Details about the pilot or possible passengers were not available. News outlets reports that firefighters and other first responders from several agencies were at the scene.