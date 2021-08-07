Off-script Olympics: Wins, losses, and a whole lot of improv

TOKYO (AP) — Every two years, when an Olympics convenes, its organizers harness billions of dollars to make sure the entire affair is tightly, carefully scripted. That clears the way for one area to be genuinely unpredictable: the athletes’ performances. It never quite works out that way, of course. Be it doping or diplomatic incidents, bad behavior or political upheaval, the event rarely unfurls in exactly the way the International Olympic Committee But even viewed through that prism, this Pandemic Olympics has been the most off-script Games in history. If the Olympics is, as they like to say, one of the planet’s biggest stages, there was a lot of improv going on.