French push against domestic abuse may overlook some police

PARIS (AP) — The death of a 31-year-old woman who was shot and burned alive by her former husband has focused attention on the long-taboo subject of domestic violence among French police officers. The woman, Chahinez Daoud, had filed an abuse complaint two months before she died in May and it never got properly forwarded to court authorities. The officer who took her report had been convicted of beating his wife last year. Daoud is among scores of people who are killed each year a partner in France. Yet despite a new official push to tackle domestic abuse, such violence by law enforcement remains unaddressed. Victims and lawyers want solutions.