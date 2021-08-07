Flood Warning issued August 7 at 9:14PM CDT until August 10 at 9:13AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 7 at 9:14PM CDT until August 10 at 9:13AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* From Sunday morning to late Tuesday morning.
* At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 38.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to a crest of 50.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will
then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
* Flood History…No available flood history.