Flood Warning issued August 7 at 9:14PM CDT until August 10 at 9:13AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* From Sunday morning to late Tuesday morning.

* At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 38.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

tomorrow morning to a crest of 50.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will

then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

* Flood History…No available flood history.