Flood Warning issued August 7 at 9:12PM CDT until August 10 at 3:24PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Trempealeau River at Arcadia.

* From Sunday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

* At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 4.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 8.5 feet early Monday morning. It

will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening.

* Impact…At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. A few streets are

affected by high water, and pumping operations begin.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet, High water causes flooding of streets near

Ashley Furniture.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Water flows over a part of the levee on the

west bank and causes flooding along Willow St.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.6

feet on 07/20/2017.