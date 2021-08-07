Flood Warning issued August 7 at 3:02PM CDT until August 10 at 11:31AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Trempealeau River at Arcadia.
* From Sunday afternoon to late Tuesday morning.
* At 1:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 8.5 feet early Monday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon.
* Impact…At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. A few streets are
affected by high water, and pumping operations begin.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet, High water causes flooding of streets near
Ashley Furniture.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Water flows over a part of the levee on the
west bank and causes flooding along Willow St.
* Flood History…No available flood history.