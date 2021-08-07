Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 3:00PM CDT until August 7 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Central La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…

South Central Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already

occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Dakota, La

Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, French Island, Medary, Dresbach,

Midway, County Roads M And W, The Valley View Mall, North Side Of

La Crosse, Nathan Hill, County Roads M And S, Lock And Dam 7, New

Amsterdam and Veterans Memorial Park.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.