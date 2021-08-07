Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 3:00PM CDT until August 7 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 3:00PM CDT until August 7 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…
Central La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…
South Central Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…
* Until 415 PM CDT.
* At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already
occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Dakota, La
Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, French Island, Medary, Dresbach,
Midway, County Roads M And W, The Valley View Mall, North Side Of
La Crosse, Nathan Hill, County Roads M And S, Lock And Dam 7, New
Amsterdam and Veterans Memorial Park.
Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.