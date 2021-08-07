Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 3:00PM CDT until August 7 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Updated
Last updated today at 8:55 pm
3:00 pm Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…
Central La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…
South Central Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already
occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Dakota, La
Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, French Island, Medary, Dresbach,
Midway, County Roads M And W, The Valley View Mall, North Side Of
La Crosse, Nathan Hill, County Roads M And S, Lock And Dam 7, New
Amsterdam and Veterans Memorial Park.

Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

