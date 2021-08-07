Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 2:44PM CDT until August 7 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 244 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Winona, Buffalo, Goodview, Buffalo City, Fountain City, Stockton,

Rollingstone, Cochrane, Minnesota City, Minneiska.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.