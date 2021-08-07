Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 2:23PM CDT until August 7 at 3:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Central La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…

South Central Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 223 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Dakota, La

Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, French Island, Medary, Dresbach,

Midway.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.