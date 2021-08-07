Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 2:23PM CDT until August 7 at 3:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

New
2:23 pm Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…
Central La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…
South Central Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 223 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Dakota, La
Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, French Island, Medary, Dresbach,
Midway.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

