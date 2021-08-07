Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 2:23PM CDT until August 7 at 3:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 2:23PM CDT until August 7 at 3:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…
Central La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin…
South Central Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…
* Until 315 PM CDT.
* At 223 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Dakota, La
Crosse Airport, Brice Prairie, French Island, Medary, Dresbach,
Midway.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.