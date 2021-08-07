Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 12:59PM CDT until August 7 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southeastern Wabasha County in southeastern Minnesota…

Northwestern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Central Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 1259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rochester, Winona, Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Byron, Goodview,

Plainview, Eyota, Oronoco, Elgin, Buffalo City, Fountain City,

Stockton, Rollingstone, Altura, Kellogg, Marion, Douglas and Viola.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.