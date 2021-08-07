Flash Flood Watch from SAT 6:08 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Wisconsin,

including the following counties, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire and

Pepin.

* Through Sunday morning.

* Rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could produce totals of

3 to 5 inches, leading to the possibility of flash flooding.

* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying

areas is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&