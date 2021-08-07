Flash Flood Watch from SAT 6:08 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Pepin County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Wisconsin,
including the following counties, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire and
Pepin.
* Through Sunday morning.
* Rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could produce totals of
3 to 5 inches, leading to the possibility of flash flooding.
* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and low lying
areas is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&