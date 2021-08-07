Flash Flood Warning issued August 7 at 8:16PM CDT until August 7 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 816 PM CDT, the public reported flash flooding in Eau Claire.

Showers and thunderstorms produced 3 to 5.5 inches of rain earlier

this evening across the warned area. Additional showers are

beginning to develop along I-94, which could prolong any ongoing

flooding.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Public reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Eau Claire, Altoona, Lake Hallie, Fall Creek, Elk Mound, Eau

Claire Airport and Seymour.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.