Flash Flood Warning issued August 7 at 6:17PM CDT until August 7 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

East Central Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Eau Claire, Altoona, Lake Hallie, Fall Creek, Elk Mound, Eau

Claire Airport and Seymour.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.