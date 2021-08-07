Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball players excited for World Series

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball teams are closing in on a pair of world series tournaments.

The 14U team will compete in Ottumwa, Iowa, beginning August 14. The 13U team will play in Jamestown, New York. More information is available here.

Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball held a brat sale at Festival Foods on Birch Street in Eau Claire on Saturday. It's also holding an online fundraiser through its Facebook page.

I asked three A's players about the opportunity to play in the 14 Year Old World Series.

"Pretty exciting. First time going to Iowa to play baseball," Jake Bjerke said. "Hopefully it's a great experience and we can get a couple W's"

Aaron Gust said the A's are a fun team that works well together.

Ty Schauf said playing smart baseball and not making mistakes will be important.

The A's will leave for Iowa on Thursday.