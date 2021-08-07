Dozens get vaccinated at Menards vaccine pop-up

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Like most weekends, Menards was crowded with people, but this Saturday, the Hastings Way location had a new item in its inventory: the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department reported dozens of people received either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine dose Saturday morning, as well as a $21 Menards gift card.

News 18 asked several shoppers why they were getting vaccinated at Menards on Saturday. Some said they wanted to go places without a mask and wanted people to stop telling them to get vaccinated. Others said they are growing more concerned about the Delta variant.

Project Coordinator Aria Kampfer said the health department is always looking to get the vaccine to convenient locations.

"We were very excited to come here," Kampfer said. "We're really appreciative, first of all, to have a space in the public, and then also to see people engage with us here as well."

This was the first of three Menards vaccine clinics, with the next one to be held at the Menards on the west end of town.



