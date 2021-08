CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa River Baseball League championship game has been postponed to Sunday due to the weather.

Tilden and Chippewa Falls will now play at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Casper Park.

Both teams have already qualified for the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Tournament.

