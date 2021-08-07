Cadott golf scramble raises $6K for hospice

CADOTT (WQOW) - Even the worst days on the golf course can be the best days on the golf course.

With rain falling most of the day at Whispering Pines Golf Course, dozens of Chippewa Valley golfers came together to raise approximately $6,000 for hospice care on Saturday.

Tom Schroeder's event, now in its 10th year, is unique in that participants come away with golf packages from courses throughout Wisconsin. Schroeder puts thousands of miles on his car each year for secure donations, traveling across Wisconsin and Minnesota.

"I've gotten more packages this year than any other year," said Schroeder, who lost his wife to ovarian cancer in 2009. "It's a different type of tournament without a doubt."

Schroeder initially donated proceeds to ovarian cancer research in New York, but switched so the money would stay local.

"Everybody wins," Cadott resident Jim Buetow said. "The hospice wins, (Tom) wins, the people around here win. It's such a good event."