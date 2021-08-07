Albany sheriff to discuss groping complaint against Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Albany County sheriff plans to hold a news conference Saturday to discuss a criminal complaint his office received this week from a woman who says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped her breast at the governor’s state residence. Sheriff Craig Apple says details will be limited at the 12 p.m. news conference. The complaint is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo. The Democratic governor could be arrested if investigators or the county district attorney determine he committed a crime. Cuomo denies groping the woman.