Woman fined for refusing to evacuate Boyd during 2018 gas leak

BOYD, Wis. (WQOW) - A woman accused of obstructing firefighters during a potentially deadly gas leak in the village of Boyd settled her case this week, just days before her trial was to begin.

Officials feared multiple explosions and fires, so the entire village was ordered to evacuate during the 2018 incident.

They say Sara Gordon confronted the fire chief inside the hot zone, screaming at him for disrupting her sleep, and refusing to leave. The chief said her actions took him away from managing a very dangerous scene for about 10 minutes.

This week in court, three felony charges were reduced to civil ordinance violations of obstructing or resisting an officer. Gordon was fined $991.