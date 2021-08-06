Whale dies 3 months after move from Canada to Connecticut

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — One of five beluga whales acquired from an aquarium in Canada after a legal fight with animal rights activists has died at its new home in Connecticut. Officials at Mystic Aquarium said in a Facebook post that the male whale had arrived in May with a preexisting gastrointestinal condition. The aquarium said the whale died Friday, despite round-the-clock medical treatment, testing, and 24-hour monitoring. Connecticut-based Friends of Animals and other activists had sought to block the transport of the whales, arguing the aquarium did not properly address the potential harm they could suffer by being moved to Mystic.