United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated

United Airlines will require U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, and maybe sooner. United announced the decision Friday. The airline joins a growing number of big corporations that will require vaccinations. This is happening as a mutant variation of COVID-19 drives a surge in new infections. United CEO Scott Kirby says he knows some employees will disagree with the decision. But he says it’s clear — that everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated. United has 67,000 employees in the U.S. It’s the first major U.S. airline to say it will require vaccinations for workers.