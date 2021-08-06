The latest on what led to authorities finding missing Wisconsin Rapids baby

(WAOW) - Authorities say Haley Pelot, 28, and Nicholas Hope, 36, are behind bars after they allegedly abducted a 2-month-old baby.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Department says they learned the suspected getaway car had passed through the county and was possibly in the Rio area.

Authorities say the car had been spray painted, the plates removed and different license plates were attached. The suspects also allegedly disguised the car in other ways.

Police say they determined it was the suspected car and started searching apartments in the area for 2-month-old Dorian Giesen who was in need of medication.

Law enforcement say they found the suspects and baby in an apartment where Sonja Lawless, 32, was hiding them. She has also been taken into custody.

Police say the suspects were not cooperative and wouldn't leave the apartment. Hope allegedly told police he had a gun and demanded they leave. A negotiator came and deescalated the situation and after about 30 minutes the suspects surrendered.

The baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is now safe with child protective services.