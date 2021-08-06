Sumo wrestler removed from equestrain course for team event

TOKYO (AP) — A sumo wrestler that may have spooked the horses has been knocked out of the Olympic equestrian ring. The statue and a nearby patch of cherry trees that riders thought might be scaring the animals during the individual jumping event were among the obstacles swapped out for the start of the team competition. Officials say designer Santiago Varela had planned on removing the sumo wrestler even before riders said the life-sized rikishi might be rankling their animals. Several pairings in the early stages of Tuesday’s individual qualifying stopped short near the sumo wrestler.