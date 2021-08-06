Severe storms possible within several rounds of scattered weekend storms

Highs Friday managed just the upper 70s to mid 80s, though the humidity was another couple degrees higher than Thursday. Dew points in the mid 60s were common with readings in the upper 60s to near 70 at times in Western Wisconsin.

Expect this higher humidity to continue through the weekend with dew points in the very humid mid 60s at best and at times climbing into the excessively humid low to mid 70s. The worst dew points will be Saturday night through Sunday as rain and storms are also likely.

Severe weather is a possibility all weekend with storms coming in several scattered rounds.

The first will likely arrive Saturday mid morning to midday, then a break is expected for the afternoon (isolated cells still possible) before stronger storms again arrive late evening through the overnight.

A few more rounds are possible Sunday.

While it should bring beneficial rain totals, localized flooding is possible from the heavy rain rates and all forms of severe weather is possible.

Saturday currently has a level 2 of 5 risk and Sunday's risk is a level one and mainly south of Eau Claire. The high humidity lasts into early next week, but there will be more sunshine between just slight chances for rain and storms Monday and Tuesday which will allow temps to push closer to 90.

A cold front approaches Tuesday night and a few storms could linger on and off through Wednesday before drier and cooler air moves in towards the end of next week.