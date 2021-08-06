Second Cabinet minister quits in blow to Malaysian leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A second Malaysian Cabinet minister has resigned, dealing another blow to embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who insists he has majority support in Parliament despite the pullout of some governing alliance members. Muhyiddin has said he will seek a vote of confidence when Parliament resumes Sept. 6. But the opposition and some members of the biggest party in his alliance are demanding the vote be held earlier to end the political crisis. Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad says she has resigned in line with her party’s decision to pull support for Muhyiddin’s government. She was the second minister from the United Malays National Organization to quit this week.