New fiber optic network makes its way to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A faster way of getting broadband to your home could be coming to the city of Eau Claire.

The proposal, which will be voted on for approval during Tuesday's city council meeting, includes the installation of a fiber optic network through Tabular Data Systems, a Wisconsin based broadband service.

If the agreement passes, the fiber optic network would extend throughout the city, and into your neighborhood.

"To move into the future to higher speeds with fiber optics tends to be a little easier than other technologies, this would be the first as far as I know, full fiber network that offers it right into your home," said Bob Nelson, the city of Eau Claire's Information Technology Manager.

The network would not be public, and would operate under TDS ownership with a service fee to customers.

The network installation process could begin before the year is out, and is expected to take two to three years.