Multiple rounds of rain & thunder this weekend

The weekend forecast presents the opportunity for a healthy dose of rainfall. A few rounds of scattered showers and storms are likely and a few storms may become severe.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out in our southern counties through the afternoon. A level 1, isolated risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of southern Wisconsin. Large hail and strong straight line winds the main threats.

Friday will be cloudy and foggy to start, but we'll slowly clear to some sunshine by the mid afternoon. Temps will climb back towards the mid 80s and dew points will reach the mid 60s, leaving us pretty sweaty.

Saturday will be cooler but very humid. Temperatures will get stuck in the mid to upper 70s. Dew points will inch towards 70 bringing oppressive humidity. This will also lead to another chance for strong to severe storms.

There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe storms Saturday. There will be one round of storms through midday Saturday then we'll see a second overnight into Sunday.

Sunday also has a shot at a few storms which could become severe. It will still be very humid with highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon.

The 90s return to start next week with that nasty humidity sticking around. There's a chance for storms almost every single day.