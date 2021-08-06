Menomonie’s Ludington Guard Band carries on tradition

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - When one community band in the Chippewa Valley started playing, there were only 38 states.

The Ludington Guard Band holds the title of the oldest continually-performing concert band in Wisconsin.

"Officially, the band started in 1888, but we have roots that go much further than that. During the Civil War, many soldiers were exposed to a lot of music, and when they came home they didn’t want to stop playing. The cavalry unit was called the Ludington Guard because it was named after Gov. Harrison Ludington," said Carroll Rund, one of the band's tuba players and historian.

During World War II, the Ludington Guard Band changed forever. As men went off to war, women joined the band for the first time. Now, the band has its first female president, Anita Keeler.

"It’s a huge honor, and when I found out I was the first female president, I thought it was great. To be honest, I hope I am remembered for doing a good job," Keeler said.

"I think it is awesome. Another history thing. It should have been that way a long time ago," Rund said.

The Ludington Guard Band calls the Wilson Park bandshell home, and can fit up to 70 people. Band members range from high school to those with over 50 years of music experience.

Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack said the city is grateful to have the band.

“It’s been a lifelong tradition, and a great thing for Menomonie. All generations come to the band to hear the Ludington Guard Band, and with that brings parents, grandparents, and young kids. What the Ludington Guard Band brings to the community is great. They all have jobs of their own, but they come together every," Knaack said.

The Ludington Guard Band plays 10 concerts a year in the summer. During Monday night practices, it receives new music, anything from polkas and marches to children's music, and perform them the very next day.

“I have to trust them to be good musicians, and they are. Great sight-readers. Everyone has to really be on their toes for this," said James Woodford, the band's director.

The pandemic caused band members to distance themselves during practice and play with bell covers, but, as it has done since 1888, the Ludington Guard Band found a way to make sure the show goes on.

“The city of Menomonie has been so supportive, and without them we wouldn’t be able to do this," Keeler said.

"Knowing we are entertaining people of all ages makes it special to us. It’s just a lot of fun, and it makes us better musicians," Rand said.

Both Rund and Keeler said the Ludington Guard Band feels like a family. To find out more about the band, click or tap here