Homicide charge recommended for driver accused of running from police, crashing car and killing passenger

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - What started as a routine traffic stop in Barron County early Friday morning turned into anything but when the driver took off, leading police on a chase, and ultimately crashing into a tree killing the passenger.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, at 12:14 a.m. Friday, a driver was stopped for speeding by a Barron County deputy on Highway O just east of Barron.

The deputy then believed the driver was under the influence, so they asked the driver to get out of the car. As they walked to the back of the car to do field sobriety tests, the driver said he needed something from his car. The deputy told him he couldn't go back to his car, but the driver kept walking anyway.

The deputy grabbed him and a "short struggle ensued." The driver reached in the door of the car and got in, and the deputy pulled his gun and ordered the driver back out. Instead, the driver started the car and drove away.

The deputy chased the driver for seven miles on 18th Street before losing the driver and ending the chase.

Shortly after that, deputies found the same vehicle and say the driver had crashed into a tree. A passenger in the car was dead.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was arrested for 6th offense OWI, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and fleeing an officer.

The sheriff isn't releasing names of either person until families are notified.