Greek Jewish community body deplores cemetery desecration

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s top Jewish community organization has voiced “outrage and resentment” at the desecration of a tomb in a Jewish cemetery in northwestern Greece. The Central Board of Jewish Communities said the tomb, in the city of Ioannina, was found vandalized with the covering slab removed and smashed marble strewn around it. It added in a statement Friday that the Jewish cemetery of Ioannina has been repeatedly vandalized in the past.