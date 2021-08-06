Eleva woman denies hitting bicyclist but says she was drinking that same night

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eleva woman was charged with hit and run causing injury on Friday, three days after she allegedly hit a bicyclist with her SUV in rural Eau Claire County.

Eau Claire County authorities say Barbara Wiedenbeck, 61, hit a bicyclist Tuesday night on County Road HHI just south of Cleghorn. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital and expected to be OK.

According to court documents filed on Friday:

The bicyclist was able to call 911 after being hit, saying he was hit from behind but didn't see the vehicle responsible.

Authorities collected pieces of a mirror from the scene and the part numbers showed the pieces belonged to a Toyota Land Cruiser or a Lexus SUV.

The next day, authorities learned a vehicle matching that description was parked outside a Cleghorn bar. A detective said he inspected that SUV and noticed damage to the passenger-side mirror. He also saw several black scuff marks on the passenger-side door which were the height of a bike's handlebars.

The detective went into the bar and found Wiedenbeck. She said she had spent three to four hours at the bar the previous night, saying she drank more than a six-pack of beer.

Authorities say Wiedenbeck denied hitting anyone and said damage to her car was from hitting a guardrail. She said if she had hit someone, she would have stopped right away.

A detective was able to match up the pieces of mirror found at the crash scene to the damaged part's of Wiedenbeck's SUV.

On Friday, a $2,000 signature bond was set for Wiedenbeck with orders she cannot go into any bars or liquor stores, must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot have contact with the bicyclist.

She will be back in court on Aug. 17 for a preliminary hearing.