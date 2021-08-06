Eleva-Strum enters 2021 season with 1st year coach Stowell

ELEVA-STRUM (WQOW)- The Eleva-Strum Cardinals are entering the 2021 season with a new head coach.

Nick Stowell takes over the team this fall in his first year of head coaching. Stowell served as defensive coordinator last season for the Cardinals, so he's not jumping into completely new territory.

After one week of practice, the relationship between Stowell and his players has already grown into something special.

"I think he's got a great plan," said Wyatt Miland, Cardinals senior running back and strong safety. "He's trying to push that we're a family and a team first before anything, and that's great, it's all we need."

"I had a heart to be a head coach." Stowell said. "Just getting the opportunity to actually see the plan in place and happen, and see the changes and build relationships with these kids has been super rewarding, and an awesome opportunity to be a part of."

Eleva-Strum heads to Mondovi to start the season on August 20th.