Donaldson’s RBI single in 11th lifts Twins over Astros 5-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Mitch Garver homered early and Josh Donaldson’s RBI single in the 11th inning lifted the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night. Donaldson laced a ball to right field off Rafael Montero with no outs in the 11th to score the runner who started the inning on second base and put the Twins on top. There were two outs in the bottom of the inning when Jason Castro reached on a fielding error by Garver that left a runner at third. But Juan Minaya retired Jose Altuve on a bunt to secure the victory.