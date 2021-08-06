Crawford debuts for Badgers, McKinley out for season

MADISON (WQOW) - Loyal Crawford ran with energy and purpose Friday morning in his first fall practice as a member of the University of Wisconsin football team.

The Eau Claire Memorial alum was part of the opening practice for the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Duncan McKinley, another freshman from Memorial, was not on the field. A team spokesperson said McKinley will miss the entire season with a left leg injury.

Cormac Sampson was one of the first offensive lineman to go through drills in the portion of practice open to the media. The Memorial grad is a two-time letter winner.

Wisconsin opens the season at home on September 4 against Penn State University.