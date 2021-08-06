Chippewa Falls auto dealership offers free oil changes for educators

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls auto dealership is recognizing educators by offering them free oil changes, just in time for the start of the new school year.

Lauren Lierman is a vocal music teacher for Altoona Intermediate and Middle Schools.

And on Sept. 1, she can roll up to the first day of school in her freshly tuned-up car thanks to Chippewa Valley Mazda's "Essential Car Care - Educators Program," offering free oil changes, car washes and inspections to educators.

"It just feels really great," Lierman said. "It's just one of those things in life. Every little cost adds up and so to have this service for free just really makes a big difference, especially in my budget as I just had a baby. It's just one of those things I don't have to think about anymore. Got scheduled. Got it in."

The dealership's general manager said on Friday alone, 38 educators were scheduled for the free services.

"The last year has been pretty tough on the education field. A lot of these people have either been home or in a setting where they've been working from home. This is really just our way of saying thank you to them," said Bill Bertrand, general manager and partner of Chippewa Valley Mazda.

Lierman was especially grateful for the token of gratitude because she said the last year of teaching during the pandemic brought on some extra challenges.

"As a vocal music teacher, we had to do a lot of different things. We weren't allowed to have any concerts. We weren't allowed to really do what we normally do. I had my students spaced out so even when we would sing inside, they were six feet apart with masks on. The hearing issues were horrible," Lierman said.

In addition to getting their cars spruced up, teachers received a goodie bag as well as complimentary lunch from Island Vibe Food Truck.

The program ends Sept. 30. Officials said educators include teachers, coaches, administrators, aids and support staff like custodians, and they just need to show proof of employment.